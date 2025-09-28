Who is Benny Blanco? 5 key facts about Selena Gomez's husband — parents, net worth, and hit songs

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married at Santa Barbara, California, this Saturday, after they had been going out for almost two years. Gomez shared dreamy photos from the event, which was attended by celebrities like Taylor Swift. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dated for over two years before they tied the knot.(AP)

Blanco, 37, looked dapper in a tuxedo, and shared intimate moments with Selena, whom he's been dating since 2023, after they collaborated on music projects.

Five key things to know about Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco was mentored by Dr. Luke, the prolific pop music producer, and has worked with top artists like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Kanye West. He has also worked with two of Selena's exes – Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

Blanco or Benjamin Joseph Levin always wanted to be a rapper, and told New York Times in a 2018 interview that he switched to production when he realized "no one cares what a chubby Jewish kid from Virginia thinks.” Apart from producing and writing songs, Blanco also headed two record labels – Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, under the Interscope Records banner.

Besides music, Blanco also has an interest in the culinary arts, and in 2024, he released his own cookbook – Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. Blanco, there, shared some of his favorite recipes for how to throw a fun dinner party. Gomez too approved of it, writing on her Instagram at the time, “So proud of @itsbennyblanco - Open Wide is out now!!”

Blanco has always been very open about his mental health, telling Howard Stern that he struggled with anxiety. “I kept it to myself. I was like, ‘Of course, the room spins when you’re about to take a test when you’re 12. I started doing [cognitive behavioral therapy]. It was very important to me to get this toolbox. Whenever I was having anxious thoughts, I could reach into this little toolbox and help myself get over it. I’ve helped so many artists and people do that,” he said. Blanco continued, “I struggle with anxiety, I struggle with impostor syndrome, I struggle with all these things.”