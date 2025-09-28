Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding: First pics from dreamy event out; see here

Selena Gomez fans can't ‘calm down’ as the singer has finally tied the knot with Benny Blanco at their Santa Barbara, California wedding this Saturday. Eminent guests like Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift were in attendance. Now, images from the dreamy event have been posted by the 33-year-old pop singer. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, and the 33-year-old pop singer accordingly captioned the images "9.27.25."(Instagram/selenagomez)

The set of images which have a retro feel to them, show Gomez and Blanco in wedding attire. While Selena is in her bridal white and carrying a lovely bouquet of flowers, Blanco looks dapper in his tuxedo. The series of images shows Gomez and Blanco share some intimate moments as they embark on their conjugal journey. Selena Gomez captioned the image “9.27.25” and put two white hearts on both sides.

The caption refers to the date of Gomez and Blanco tying the knot, that is September 27.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco relationship timeline

Long before any romance, Blanco and Gomes collaborated in 2015 on her album Revival. In 2019, the two came together again, this time for the single I Can't Get Enough.

Selena Gomez revealed later that she and Blanco had begun to date in JUne 2023. However, the couple had decided to keep things under wraps at the time. In December that year, Selena took the relationship public with a post on Instagram, where she wrote Benny was “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

Following this candid announcement, the couple was spotted in public numerous times – from cozy date nights to private gatherings. In December 2024, they announced that they were getting engaged.

Then, in March 2025, Blanco and Gomez announced their joint album I Said I Love You First. Before tying the knot today, the couple kicked off the wedding weekend with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, September 26, which was reportedly attended by close friends and family.