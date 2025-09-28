Selena Gomez parents: Who is mother Mandy Teefey and stepfather Brian Teefey? All on family

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! The singer and producer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California. The couple, who got engaged in December 2024 after dating for over a year, kept details under wraps until the last minute. Selena Gomez, left, and Benny Blanco arrive at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding: First pics from dreamy event out; see here

Selena Gomez parents: Who is mother Mandy Teefey and father Brian Teefey?

Selena Gomez's biological mother, Mandy Teefey, gave birth to her on July 22, 1992, in Grand Prairie, Texas, when Mandy was just 16 years old. At the time, she was in a relationship with Selena's biological father, Ricardo "Rick" Joel Gomez, a Mexican-American man.

The couple, high school sweethearts, briefly married but divorced in 1997 when Selena was five. Despite the split, Selena has maintained a close bond with her father,.

“I was a teen mom with Selena, obviously, and was very judged by that,” Mandy shared with Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Even my counselors and teachers said I had failed.” That early criticism only motivated her more.

“When I got pregnant, I thought, ‘OK, I have another person depending on me. I’ve got to get straight.’ I wasn’t going to let her have the upbringing I did,” she said.

Mandy remarried talent manager Brian Teefey in 2006, when Selena was 14. The couple co-managed Selena's career for eight years, steering her through Disney Channel stardom with shows like Wizards of Waverly Place and her early music ventures. In 2014, Selena sought independence.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I gotta figure it out on my own,’” Selena told W Magazine in 2016. She also ended her Kmart clothing line, Dream Out Loud, and signed with Interscope Records around the same time.

Mandy and Brian welcomed Selena's half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, in 2013. Rick, meanwhile, remarried Sara Tovar and had two more children with her.

Also Read: Taylor Swift hides under umbrellas as she arrives for BF Selena Gomez’s wedding with Benny Blanco. See pic

Selena's wedding highlighted some family tensions. According to a Daily Mail report, Selena chose her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle.

Insiders claimed the decision "shattered" Mandy amid weeks of reported feuding.

“Selena's mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn't choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” an insider told Daily Mail. “In a shock move she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny.”