Taylor Swift hides under umbrellas as she arrives for BF Selena Gomez’s wedding with Benny Blanco. See pic

Pop icon Taylor Swift is set to attend the wedding of her longtime best friend and pop star Selena Gomez, who will marry music producer Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, in Montecito, California. Taylor Swift arrives in Santa Barbara for Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco, staying in a private rental for security. Guests will be transported to a secret ceremony at a luxury location, with A-list attendees expected.

Taylor Swift arrives in Santa Barbara

The pop icon was spotted arriving at Santa Barbara Airport on Friday, September 26. As she exited her private plane, she was seen shielding herself under a cluster of umbrellas. Dressed in a dark shirt, Taylor remained mostly hidden from view, and only her hand was visible in photos that quickly surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the 35-year-old singer was escorted into a black SUV waiting on the tarmac. A source told Page Six that Taylor is staying in a private rental home over the weekend for security reasons, despite earlier reports suggesting that guests would be accommodated at a luxury hotel. It remains unclear whether Taylor's fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, will join her for the celebration.

Selena and Benny's wedding details

Wedding guests are reportedly being housed at the upscale El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, where rooms are booked out at a reported $3,500 per night.

Not much is known about the wedding, as the ceremony itself is shrouded in secrecy. An insider told The Sun, “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time.”

The wedding is expected to draw a host of A-list guests, including Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with several of Benny’s music industry collaborators. Earlier this summer, Selena celebrated her bachelorette party aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, joined by close friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez.