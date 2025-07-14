Benny Blanco may have just manifested Selena Gomez with his little love checklist for the perfect partner!

Benny Blanco has a list and he isn't scared to share it. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco(Photos: Instagram/selenagomez)

Any good planner knows, getting absolutely anything of importance done, almost always inevitably involves a checklist. So it only makes complete sense to apply the standard to when you finally decide to hunker down and find yourself 'the one'. And that's exactly what Benny did.

The 37-year-old record producer, recently appeared on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, where he revealed that the first step to finding his ideal match, was to come up with a list.

He said, "So then, I made a list and I had all these things on my list. They're simple, dumb things, (but) they're just true. Like I needed someone, for me, (who was) age appropriate. And I was like, '30 and above, no one lower'. Like even if they're a mature 28-year-old, no — has to be 30".

The boring bit figured out, Benny's next set of pointers were something we all can take cue out of. "Then I wanted someone who was kind. I know it's so crazy, because it's so hard to find. I wanted someone who was interested in something, like had their own thing. I don't care if they like made carpets. I want them to be like, 'this is all I do. I make a carpet everyday and I care about it' — I don't care what it is. I just wanted them to be interested and passionate about something in their life. Like working towards a goal", he explained.

Now this was the one that was slightly far-fetched, but...seems like he cracked the code on it anyway: "And I wanted someone who woke up...like I wake up and I'm happy. Like I wake up happy", he articulated.

So when and what exactly prompted Benny to draw out the blueprint of his future like that? "When I was like...34", he recalled and what triggered it, was turning into a lonely celebrity cliche. "I literally was sitting in my house, and I was like, 'I can't be like one of these celebrities that's 40 or 50 and at the club. Like, that's crazy!'. I was literally thinking that...It was a mixture of that and, I always wanted to find my person, I've always been like a relationship guy. I was sitting there and I was like, 'I want my other half, I want to find an equal in someone that f***ing inspires the s**t out of me", he cleared.

Well, lo and behold, because Benny did find Selena Gomez after all. Benny and Selena, 32, have been dating since June 2023, though their relationship became more public around December of that year. Prior to them being romantically involved, the two had several professional collaborations to their credit — namely Selena's song Kill 'Em with Kindness in 2015, track Trust Nobody in 2017 and the music video for Benny's I Can't Get Enough. In December 2024, they officially announced their engagement.

As far as wedding planning goes, the couple haven't gotten around to it yet. But whenever they do, Benny assured that it would be incredibly "chill".

Well wedding on the horizon or not, it sure looks like Benny manifested Selena into his life with his little checklist!