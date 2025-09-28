Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco get married, share breathtaking pics from their happily ever after: ‘My wife in real life’

American actor and singer Selena Gomez has officially tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, record producer and song-writer Benny Blanco. On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the singer-actress and the hit producer exchanged vows in an intimate Santa Barbara, California ceremony that left fans around the world ecstatic for their happily ever after. Selena took to her Instagram handle to share photos along with the caption “9.27.25” (flanked by white heart emojis), revealing a dreamy setting, emotional embraces, and the bride in a show-stopping bridal gown. Her now husband Benny responded sweetly: “My wife in real life.”

For her big day, Selena opted for a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding dress featuring a halter neck front, flowing satin fabric, delicate floral appliqué details, and a sweeping open back that gave her look romantic elegance along with old-Hollywood glamour. Exactly what fans imagined for the bride’s special day! Her hair fell in soft waves, and her accessories were kept understated to let the gown shine. Benny, on the other hand, was equally classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie, custom Ralph Lauren as well.

The guest list was low-key but star-studded with their best friends and colleagues in attendance to celebrate Selena and Benny. Recently engaged singer and best friend Taylor Swift was obviously an important name in the guest list, along with Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, including Steve Martin and Martin Short. Soon after Selena shared her wedding pictures, fans flooded social media with congratulations — many celebrating how she “finally got her happy ending,” or calling out the joy in her eyes. Before the main event, preparatory moments were discreet but visible: a rehearsal dinner, subtle hints of decor, and the soft whisper of a celebration held close to heart. For Selena, who publicly announced her relationship with Benny in December 2023 and got engaged a year later in December 2024, this was more than a wedding — it’s a chapter many felt she deserved. We wish the newlyweds all the love!