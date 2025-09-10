Who is Taylor Frankie Paul? Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star to lead The Bachelorette Season 22

Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star made the announcement during Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, leaving both her fans and family shocked. Taylor Frankie Paul is the new Bachelorette.(Instagram/taylorfrankiepaul)

Host Alex Cooper put it to her straight: “You are on Call Her Daddy, so we can officially announce that you are this season's Bachelorette. How are you feeling?”

“Surreal,” the 31-year-old admitted. “It has not hit me right now in this moment. I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people.”

A decision that started as a joke

As per People, Paul explained that the whole journey began three years ago with a TikTok post she made “mainly as a joke.” Soon enough, meetings followed, and then an official invitation.

“I still didn't believe it until I got the invitation, ‘Will you be our Bachelorette? Same reaction, shaking, pacing back and forth. There's no way, no way,” she recalled.

She admitted to wondering if she could take on the role. “I'm a co-parent. I have two baby daddies, not one, so I'm dealing with two different people, my children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?” Paul recalled.

Ultimately, she chose to move forward. “If you want to you can and it comes down to that so I was just like, I will make it work ... I can ask for help more,” she explained.

From #MomTok drama to primetime spotlight

Paul first rose to prominence in the #MomTok world before her 2022 divorce from Tate Paul sparked a “soft-swinging” scandal that made headlines, per the outlet. Her journey later played out on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where fans followed her new relationship with Dakota Mortensen. The pair eventually split and share a son, Ever. She also has two children, Indy and Ocean, with Tate.

ABC has not aired The Bachelorette since Jenn Tran’s 2024 season, which ended with her split from winner Devin Strader. Host Jesse Palmer recently promised fans the franchise would return stronger after the break.

Season 22 with Paul will air in 2026. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returns November 13, 2025, on Hulu.

