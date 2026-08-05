Fans are skipping the bathroom at shows and it’s getting gross

Music fans are taking “shit got crazy” way too literally, and social media is losing its mind. While loving your favourite artist is fine, skipping the washroom line is where everyone needs to draw the line Earlier in June, musician Noah Kahan also appealed to fans on X: “If you have to poop at a show, please dear god just go to the bathroom... there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000-yard stare after dealing with that.” (Photo: Adobe Stock)

A metal concert in New Zealand turned into a complete disaster halfway through the set when a middle-aged attendee decided to relieve themselves right in the middle of the mosh pit.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the individual was spotted “shaking a log” out of their trousers while the crowd jumped around.

The mess instantly spread across the floor, landing on shoes and legs. Seeing the chaos, one disgusted fan vomited on the floor, triggering a chain reaction of others throwing up around them.