How rich is Taylor Frankie Paul? 'Mormon Wives' star announced as new Bachelorette

Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the newest Bachelorette on Wednesday. The 31-year-old star of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was revealed as the lead for season 22 of The Bachelorette on Call Her Daddy. Taylor Frankie Paul is the the newest Bachelorette(X@ClaireRehfuss)

In an interview with Alex Cooper on her podcast "Call Her Daddy" on Wednesday, Paul talked candidly about her choice to become the next starring lady in the “Bachelorette” franchise.

Paul, a mom of three, became well-known on TikTok as a member of the MomTok group alongside her "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" co-stars Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Mikayla Matthews.

Taylor Frankie Paul opens up about her excitement

When Cooper asked, “How are you feeling?”, Paul said, “Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment.”

“I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people,” she continued.

The mom of three acknowledged that she had some misgivings about being the Bachelorette and reaffirming that she will continue to appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“How do I make this work? I'm a co-parent I have two baby daddies not one, so I'm dealing with two different people, my children, my home base is here. Can I travel that long? Can I be gone that long?” Paul stated.

The reality TV personality went on to say that although her family found the news "shocking," “they're all excited.”

All about ‘Mormon Wives’

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu follows the group as they manage the complexity of their personal lives in the aftermath of a high-profile sex scandal.

In July, the show received its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Season 3 was announced in late August. It will debut on November 13, with all ten episodes released at once.

Meanwhile, Season 22 of "The Bachelorette" will air in 2026.

What is Taylor Frankie Paul's net worth?

Taylor Frankie Paul's net worth is expected to be $3 million in 2025, as per reports.

Her net worth derives from brand partnerships, reality TV contracts, content on TikTok, paid Instagram posts, and merchandise sales.