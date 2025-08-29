From bridal veil with bikini to beachside dinner: Inside pics from bride-to-be Selena Gomez’s bachelorette party in Cabo

Just days after her bestie Taylor Swift shared news of her engagement, singer Selena Gomez is getting into the pre-wedding spirit. She has shared adorable photos from her bachelorette party in Cabo on Instagram, and it was all about good food, drinks, and plenty of giggles with friends. Selena Gomez went to Cabo with her friends for her bachelorette party.(Instagram)

Selena Gomez shares pics from bachelorette party

Selena will be getting married to music producer Benny Blanco soon. On Friday, Selena took to Instagram to share a peek into how she is celebrating before her wedding. She posted the pictures without any caption.

The photo dump began with an image of Selena enjoying a serene moment during her bachelorette party in Cabo. She is seen seated on a cream-coloured outdoor couch, with the ocean and a scenic coastal view in the background. Selena is seen in a white mini dress adorned with intricate floral detailing and a stylish off-shoulder design.

In other photos, Selena was spotted rocking a white bikini with a bridal veil, and also a gorgeous pearl dress for a night out. The images also showcased elegantly decorated rooms with a bridal theme, including a sweet sign that read "Mrs. Levin" with the singer posing adorably in front of it.

The carousel also offered a sneak peek into Selena's yacht ride celebrations, featuring fine dining, fun selfies, live music, and joyful beachside moments. The singer also took time to pose for heartfelt moments, including a picture holding the belly of her pregnant friend.

The singer also shared a video montage of the fun, which featured all the friends dancing on yacht, jumping on the bed and enjoying a beachside dinner.

Selena, 33, was spotted living it up with longtime friends, including Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, aboard a yacht on August 24. However, her best friend, Taylor Swift, was absent from the party.

Fans react

Fans couldn't help but gush over the pictures from Selena's bachelorette party, showering her with love and best wishes for her upcoming wedding to Blanco. Many got emotional seeing the singer so happy and carefree with her friends.

“The prettiest bride to be there ever was… loved celebrating you,” one shared. Another mentioned, “You’re glowing can’t get enough of you.”

“The most beautiful bride-to-be!!! i'm soo excited for you… wishing you endless love & happiness in this next chapter because this is what you deserve,” wrote one. Another friend shared, “Still recovering. The best time.”

“Looks like you had the best time in Mexico,” one comment read. Another fan gushed, “My favorite girl & my favorite weekend.”

“The most gorgeous bride to be!! Love you,” shared another.

About Selena and Benny’s marriage

Sometime back, the Daily Mail reported that the Only Murders in the Building actor and music producer will get married to longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco in a star-studded ceremony in California in September. It is being said that the nuptials will only be attended by their close friends and family. Invitations have already been mailed, including to Selena’s friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In July this year, the Only Murders in the Building actor used her Rare Beauty brand’s TikTok account to spill details about the food she hopes to serve on her big day.

Straying from a traditional menu, Selena named the unexpected dish she wants on the big day. “My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy,” she said, adding, “My Nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me. Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake.”

Selena and Blanco started dating in June 2023, although their romance wasn't widely known until December that year. The couple had previously collaborated professionally on several projects, including Selena's songs Kill 'Em with Kindness (2015) and Trust Nobody (2017), as well as the music video for Benny's song I Can't Get Enough. They announced their engagement in December 2024.