Selena Gomez kisses fiancé Benny Blanco's cheek at a friend's wedding; Fans say ‘in a few months it will be you’

Actor-singer Selena Gomez shared a glimpse of her evening with fiancé Benny Blanco after the two attended a wedding over the weekend. On Sunday, the 33-year-old posted a carousel of photos from the celebration, with the first shot showing her kissing Benny on the cheek. Dressed in a ruby red halter-neck gown layered with a black coat, Selena held one of Benny’s hands to his cheek as she leaned in, while the music producer, in a bright blue suit, looked away from the camera. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024.

The post, captioned “About last night’s wedding”, drew plenty of reactions from friends. Chrissy Teigen and Joey King liked the photos, Rachael Ray commented, “Looking fabulous as always,” and SZA admitted she’d initially panicked. “I panicked so crazy,” she wrote, thinking Gomez was sharing pictures from her own wedding. Ray chimed in with, “Girl you and me both!!”

The wedding was of rapper-actor Lil Dicky (David Burd) and Kristin Batalucco on August 9, with Selena’s pictures capturing the newlyweds on the dance floor, her posing with the bride, and Benny snapping shots of his close friend. Benny and Lil Dicky share a long history, collaborating on music and appearing in each other’s shows, including Matty and Benny Eat Out America and Dave.

Selena also took to Instagram Stories to share a closer look at the couple’s outfits and the fragrances they paired with them. In one clip, she applied the perfume to Blanco’s wrists as he rubbed it in, laughing behind the camera.

The couple got engaged in December 2024 after a year of dating. While no wedding date has been revealed, Selena told recently fans via TikTok last month, “Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake. I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze. My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy. My Nana’s biscuits and gravy — that sounds like dessert to me,” she had said.