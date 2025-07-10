Benny Blanco reveals why wedding plans with Selena Gomez are on hold: ‘We got engaged and then…’

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are in no hurry to plan their wedding. The 37-year-old music producer revealed in the most recent episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane on July 10 that he and Gomez have not begun planning their wedding yet. Blanco said that he and Gomez (32) had been working too much to get into wedding planning. Benny Blanco said he and Selena Gomez have been too busy to plan their wedding.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Benny Blanco reveals the reason behind delays in wedding to Selena Gomez

“We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” Blanco shared according to People.

Blanco stated that the pair’s timetables have been full. “Then she left to film her show Only Murders [in the Building] and then I met her, then we hung out for a week, then right after that it’s promo and then I’m writing another book so then I had to write a book and then she came back for one day here and I and then it was my birthday and you know," he explained.

The music producer said that he and Selena Gomez would sit down sometime during the summer to figure out the details about the ceremony. He claimed that the wedding would be “chill.”

Benny Blanco on taking a break and relaxing with Selena Gomez

In the podcast earlier, Blanco mentioned that he wants to take a little break. He went on to say that he just wants to lie in bed and forget about which day it is.

“With Selena, I can do it all day,” he shared. “She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, just eat food, and have piles of food around us and have the best time ever,” he said.

Blanco recently informed Australia’s Today show that Ed Sheeran is included on the guest list for his wedding to Gomez. "Eventually Ed will come to our wedding when we do have one, but unfortunately, we have not scheduled one yet. But we will.”

The couple also mentioned during their segment in In Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware in April, that they haven't organized anything aside from featuring the Jewish bread, challah. Gomez mentioned that she will perform a special dance with her grandfather and will partake in the traditional Jewish “chair dance.”

