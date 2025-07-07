Rumoured partners Meryl Streep, Martin Short were both very nervous before first scene together in Only Murders

The rumoured romance between Meryl Streep and Martin Short reportedly kickstarted early 2024, though both have repeatedly denied being anything more than friends. Incidentally, this fell right in line with the fact that Meryl, 76, had spent a significant bit of 2023, shooting for the third season of Only Murders in the Building, in which she then debuted as Loretta Durkin, love interest to Martin's Oliver Putnam. Meryl Streep and Martin Short in a still from Only Murders in the Building(Photo: X)

Now if you're wondering how the reported romance is fairing, reports as recent as March 2025 suggest that Meryl and Martin have been together for "well over a year". Now Martin's anecdote about them being nervous around one another, may just be the nearest nod of confirmation from the horse's mouth. The actor, 75, recently got into a chat with Conan O'Brien for the latter's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and spilled the deets on his and Meryl's first scene together for Only Murders in the Building — a very nervous affair indeed from the looks of it!

"I remember the first day working with Meryl and driving to the studio and thinking, 'Hmm, I'm nervous today. I haven't been nervous going to the set for a long time...'Oh yeah, it's Meryl Streep!", Martin shared, explaining, "The first scene we shot in Only Murders was a scene where we're at the piano and we're, kind of, flirting a little bit. The first shot set up is over her to me, so pressure's on me and then we break down so that they can reverse the cameras and do her side. We go into (the) holding area and she just says, 'OK, nerves to half'."

And that's what took him by surprise! He added, "I go, 'Wait a second, I was nervous. You can't be nervous!".

Well, looks like even the greatest acting legends suffer from nerves — especially when it may or may not be around someone they're nursing a crush on!

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building is expected to release later this year.