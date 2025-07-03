Mormon Wives’ Jennifer Affleck and Zac Affleck celebrate birth of daughter Penelope

Jennifer Affleck has now become a mother for the third time. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fame shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, July 2. The 26-year-old star revealed that she and husband Zac Affleck have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Penelope Phyliss Affleck. Jennifer Affleck celebrated the birth of her daughter(Instagram)

In her Instagram post, Jennifer also mentioned that the birth was “unmedicated.” Along with the update, she posted a series of sweet photos from the delivery room.

The first photo showed Jennifer and Zac in a cozy moment with baby Penelope. In the next photo, the little one was resting safely in her mom’s arms. Another black and white photo captured Jennifer on the hospital bed with her newborn lying peacefully on her chest.

Jennifer also shared a picture from before the birth. She was wearing a white dress, and her baby bump stole the spotlight. A snapshot featured Jennifer and Zac sharing a warm hug. The final slide displayed the couple again, now with Penelope.

In her caption, Jennfer wrote, “Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect. Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life. I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earthside now.”

Take a look at Jennifer Affleck’s post below:

Jennifer and Zac Affleck’s love story

As per a People report, Jennifer and Zac Affleck’s journey started in 2018 when they matched on the Mormon dating app, Mutual. They hit it off pretty quickly and kept things going strong. By January 2019, Zac decided to make it official and popped the question at Top of the Rock in New York City.

Just five months later, they tied the knot in late June. Their first child, daughter Nora, was born in November 2021. Then, in July 2023, they welcomed a son named Lucas Lowell. Now, with the arrival of baby Penelope, the Afflecks have become a family of five.

