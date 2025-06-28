Still not over Squid Game 3's most painful death? More K-Dramas with sad character endings you need to watch

Squid Game has come to an end with season 3, and a lot more deaths have left people numb this season. The final death, in particular, is one they did not wish for nor did they see it coming. Among the many sacrifices, this death is sure to haunt fans of the series for a long time to come. Although the death hit the hardest in Squid Game, there are a lot more deaths that hit the hardest in K-Dramas itself. Right from Goblin to Hwarang, there were sacrifices that felt too painful to handle. These sad character endings remain in our head, rent-free. A still from Squid Game Season 3

K-Drama deaths that were too tragic to handle

Ji Eun-tak in Goblin

When people say Goblin is the G.O.A.T of K-Dramas, they were not kidding. The series has everything that a K-Drama essentially is, including the biggest K-trauma of all time aka a painful death. Ji Eun-tak, who spent her whole life being spared only to see ghosts ask her for a favour because she is Goblin's wife, already lead a tough life. And then, when she had it all, Eun-tak learned that her life was coming to an end. She had to break free from the circle and be reborn to eventually marry Kim Shin aka the Goblin. Her death and the waiting period were the toughest on both Goblin as well as the viewers who were invested in their cute love story.

Kim Mi-young's baby in You Are My Destiny

Squid Game 3's story of the baby is probably inspired from You Are My Destiny, only this time, the baby dies. Kim Mi-young wants to save her baby but either only her or the baby can survive. Although she wants to save the baby over herself, Mi-young's selfish ex Gun saves her and lets the baby die. The news of losing her baby was already hard on Mi-young and Gun refuses her proposal to stay together either. This makes it a sadder moment.

Han Sung in Hwarang

Playing an innocent character in his debut K-Drama, BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V decided to give everyone a traumatic ending to his character. He decided to stay loyal to Moo Myung and keep him away from all harm's way. Thus, when he learns the news of his grandfather trying to poison and kill Moo Myung during a sword fight, Han Sung swoops in and dies instead. The unexpected death hit hard, especially because it was V's acting debut with Hwarang. He has not worked in another K-Drama since.

365: Repeat The Year being Squid Game recap, Hyeon-ju getting the harshest treatment of all

365: Repeat The Year has a concept similar to Squid Game. Many characters experience painful deaths, which is also a concept common with Squid Game. However, if like Gi-hun this season, we had to pick a death that hit the hardest, it would be Hyeon-ju. He had to die along with Ga-hyun every single time, and wake up with no recollection of the gruesome death, only to be faced with the cruel destiny once in every 365 days. Every single year, they would die only to wake up with no recollection of what happened and live life again while waiting for the day of their painful deaths, The Final Destination style. By the time of the series finale, the real murderer even framed Hyeon-ju for all the murders and finally confessed to his crime of resetting the timelines 'just for fun' with a wide smile.

All of Do Hyun-soo's victims in Flower of Evil

A past experience and near-death experience pushes Do Hyun-soo to explore what painful death would be like. Thus, he releases hell upon his victims while pretending to live as Baek Hee-sung. Hyun-soo's own mother explored the idea of painful death before dying in the same manner. Now, Hyun-soo has a silver box stored somewhere which hides the fingernails of his victims so far.