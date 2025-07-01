Dancing with the Stars Season 34: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt join cast

Two stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are set to trade drama for dance in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. On the Reunion Special of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, host Nick Viall made a surprise announcement: both Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will compete on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, as per an Entertainment Weekly report. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are joining Dancing With The Stars Season 34 cast(Instagram/ @dwts)

Affleck was revealed first. Castmate Jessi Ngatikaura shared, "This is like all she's wanted," while Taylor Frankie Paul added that Affleck has dreamed of it since she was little.

Leavitt, a trained dancer, was happy for her friend and said she would be cheering her on. But the celebration doubled when Viall dropped another twist: Leavitt was also in. “Whitney Leavitt, you are going to Dancing With the Stars,” he announced.

Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt's Reactions

Leavitt hugged her husband, Connor, and then joined Jen, both thrilled to be moving to L.A. “We're moving to L.A.! I hope you know you're going down! Just kidding. Bring it on,” Affleck joked. Connor replied, “Well, know I'm not voting for you, Jen.”

The two said they hope to be the last two standing on the show. Leavitt, often labeled the “villain” of Secret Wives, said she is ready to take on the ballroom with Affleck by her side.

