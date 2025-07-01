Shefali Jariwala's post-mortem revealed no foul play, hope Parag Tyagi gets time to grieve: Pooja Ghai

Actor Shefali Jariwala's death left everyone in the industry shocked. The actor died at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the late actor's friend Pooja Ghai opened up about her final moments, staying close by her family on the day of her death and more. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor supports Varun Dhawan’s plea to respect privacy during grief following Shefali Jariwala's death) Shefali Jariwala died on Friday night at the age of 42.

What Pooja Ghai said about Shefali Jariwala

During the interview, Pooja opened up about the preliminary post-mortem report and said, “The good part is that there was no foul play. My only fear, the moment I saw Parag was… Oh my god, the guy was grieving, the guy naturally wanted to be left alone, and he was being cross-questioned by the police. Of course, they were doing their duty. But we’ve seen it in past cases, I don’t want to name people who have gone through this. You’ve seen (next of kin) being grilled for months, and their life is over. They don’t even have enough time to grieve, because they’re constantly under the radar of the police and the media. Few months are probably just gone in that. The moment I saw Parag, my only prayer was, ‘I hope he gets out of this as early as possible’. He could spend time with himself. He could be there and grieve. Fortunately, the report says there was no foul play, and he was released.”

She also added how Parag was beside Shefali throughout when she was being rushed to the hospital. “I don't think he was in the state. He was just numb. He just couldn't gather. Shefali was the world to him,” she said. The details of the late actor's final post-mortem report is not yet out.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On June 27, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival, according to news agency PTI. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Since Shefali's death, several visuals from her final rites at Oshiwara crematorium have surfaced on the internet, which saw the family grieving the death of the actor. A recent video also showed Parag unable to control his emotions as he carried Shefali's ashes to the ocean for asthi visarjan.