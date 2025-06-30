Janhvi Kapoor supports Varun Dhawan’s plea to respect privacy during grief following Shefali Jariwala's death

Janhvi Kapoor backs Varun’s plea

On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram to ask the paparazzi to be sensitive while covering the death of a celebrity.

He wrote, “Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefiting anyone? & my request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

While Varun did not directly name anyone in his post, the actor’s note came right after Shefali’s death. Janhvi also took to Instagram to show her support for his message.



Janhvi shared Varun's plea on her Instagram Stories, where he asked the media to give families space and respect their privacy during times of grief.

Along with the post, Janhvi wrote, “Finally someone said it”, supporting his call for respectful coverage.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On June 27, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival, according to news agency PTI. The Mumbai Police sent her body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death has been 'reserved'.

From Mika Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan to her Bigg Boss 13 co-participants Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai — many expressed shock and also paid their last respects at her funeral on Saturday. Parag immersed Shefali's ashes in the sea on Sunday.