Who is Alix Earle? Influencer to join Dancing With The Stars Season 34, leaves internet divided

Alix Earle is set to join Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) as a contestant in Season 34. The 24-year-old, who shot to fame with her “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) videos on TikTok, made the announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday. Social media personality Alix Earle is set to join Dancing With The Stars Season 34 as a contestant(Instagram/ Alix Earle)

TikToker Alix Earle to join Dancing With The Stars Season 34, netizens fume

Earle, who boasts over 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.3 million on Instagram, called the opportunity to star on DWTS “surreal.” “Oh my gosh, so surreal. I’ve always been a fan of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma,” she said on the ABC talk show.

“She would always say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there,’” Earle went on, referring to her grandmother. “I was so in love with dance … I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!” she added.

Earle's DWTS gig comes shortly after she made it to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 issue. She sported a crocheted bikini and gold body chains for the racy cover.

The University of Miami alum rose to fame on social media with her beauty and fashion TikTok videos. She later launched her podcast, Hot Mess with Alix Earle, which amassed millions of views on YouTube.

In recent months, Earle has made headlines for her relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios. While she is beyond excited to make an appearance on the dance reality show, the internet is divided.

Shortly after she was confirmed as a DWTS contestant, netizens flocked to social media to share opposing views. While Earle's fans were happy for her, others were critical.

“Who is she?” was one of the most common fan remarks on X in response to DWTS confirming Earle as a contestant. “This is an insult to actual celebrities,” a user fumed, while a second asked, “Dancing with the influencers?”