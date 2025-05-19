Emilie Kiser shared son Trigg's final video just hours before 3-yr-old's tragic accident: ‘I can not believe…’

Emilie Kiser shared her son Trigg's final video just hours before he was involved in a tragic accident. Last week, the three-year-old was rushed to a Phoenix children's hospital after he was dragged out of a backyard pool in a critical condition. But on Sunday, the Arizona police confirmed that the three-year-old died “earlier this afternoon,” per Us Weekly. Emilie Kiser shared the final video of her son, Trigg, on TikTok just hours before he was involved in a tragic swimming pool accident that claimed his life(Instagram/ Emilie Kiser)

Emilie Kiser shared final video of son Trigg just hours before tragic swimming pool accident

The 26-year-old influencer took to TikTok on Wednesday to share a video of her husband, Brady, lying on the bed with her sons, Trigg and Theodore, according to The US Sun. “I can not believe they are mine,” Emilie captioned the video, which she posted just hours before the tragic accident that claimed her three-year-old's life.

In the heartwarming video, Brady looked lovingly at Trigg as Sydney Rose’s We Hug Now played over the clip. Shortly after the news about the little one's death broke, fans flocked to the comment section to pay tributes. “Your baby boy is an angel now,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added, “Life is so unfair.” “Oh Emilie, you are so loved,” one more added.

On Wednesday, the Chandler Fire Department told Arizona's 12 News that Trigg was dragged out of a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, in a critical condition. The police, who were the first to report to the scene, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious boy. The fire department later arrived. However, Trigg was airlifted to a nearby children's hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chandler police said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” per FOX 10. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”