Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Emilie Kiser shared son Trigg's final video just hours before 3-yr-old's tragic accident: ‘I can not believe…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 19, 2025 09:20 PM IST

Emilie Kiser posted a tragic final video of her son Trigg just hours before he was dragged out of a backyard swimming pool last week

Emilie Kiser shared her son Trigg's final video just hours before he was involved in a tragic accident. Last week, the three-year-old was rushed to a Phoenix children's hospital after he was dragged out of a backyard pool in a critical condition. But on Sunday, the Arizona police confirmed that the three-year-old died “earlier this afternoon,” per Us Weekly. 

Emilie Kiser shared the final video of her son, Trigg, on TikTok just hours before he was involved in a tragic swimming pool accident that claimed his life(Instagram/ Emilie Kiser)
Emilie Kiser shared the final video of her son, Trigg, on TikTok just hours before he was involved in a tragic swimming pool accident that claimed his life(Instagram/ Emilie Kiser)

Emilie Kiser shared final video of son Trigg just hours before tragic swimming pool accident

The 26-year-old influencer took to TikTok on Wednesday to share a video of her husband, Brady, lying on the bed with her sons, Trigg and Theodore, according to The US Sun. “I can not believe they are mine,” Emilie captioned the video, which she posted just hours before the tragic accident that claimed her three-year-old's life. 

In the heartwarming video, Brady looked lovingly at Trigg as Sydney Rose’s We Hug Now played over the clip. Shortly after the news about the little one's death broke, fans flocked to the comment section to pay tributes. “Your baby boy is an angel now,” one TikTok user wrote, while another added, “Life is so unfair.” “Oh Emilie, you are so loved,” one more added.

On Wednesday, the Chandler Fire Department told Arizona's 12 News that Trigg was dragged out of a backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, in a critical condition. The police, who were the first to report to the scene, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious boy. The fire department later arrived. However, Trigg was airlifted to a nearby children's hospital due to the severity of his injuries. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chandler police said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” per FOX 10. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Emilie Kiser shared son Trigg's final video just hours before 3-yr-old's tragic accident: ‘I can not believe…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 19, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On