Indian wedding with no rishtedars, no drama: Fake sangeet in Dubai draws desi diaspora

If you have ever wished for all the fun of a big fat Indian wedding, minus the drama, your dream has come true. A Dubai-based events firm has taken to organising fake sangeets that bring all the fun and food of a desi wedding without the stress, the relatives and the hard work. A fake sangeet in Dubai saw a crowd of desis dancing and enjoying themselves (Representational image)

In short, guests can pay a small fee to attend the ‘Farzi Sangeet’, dance their hearts out, relish good food and go home stress-free.

Inside a Farzi Sangeet

The event – titled Farzi Sangeet – recently took place in Dubai and drew a huge crowd of Indian diaspora. Instagram influencer Safia took her audience inside the sangeet party, where dozens of people gathered together to dance to Bollywood music and eat Indian food.

“Ever wanted to attend an Indian wedding without the shaadi drama and without an invite?” she asked. “There’s a farzi groom and bride squad but no groom, no bride, just pure vibes.”

Safia shared a glimpse of everything that went on inside the fake sangeet - including street food counters, a DJ, photo booths, henna tattoos, glitter art and some cute surprises.

“This is great! We've been doing farzi dholki for years.. Just dress up and party with no real people getting married,” read one comment under the video. “Looks fun. I too wanna experience this,” another person said.

The cost of attending a fake sangeet

Tickets for the fake sangeet are priced at 131 AED ( ₹3,000 approximately) for one person. The next edition of the sangeet will take place on July 25.

The event is organised by Showoff Entertainment, which writes: “Experience the Farzi Sangeet Phera #2 Vibes with No Rishtedars, No Drama, No Commitment, No Stress.”

The fake sangeet is open to people of all ages. However, alcohol will be served only to those aged 21 and above.

(Also read: Dubai firm vanishes overnight without a trace, Indian investors lose millions: ‘Like they never existed’)