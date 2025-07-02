‘Monster in my eyes’: Huge uproar as Diddy verdict fumes netizens, but will he spend 20 years behind bars?

Sean "Diddy" Combs's bombshell federal trial in sex trafficking case resulted in a conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution but not for sex trafficking or racketeering, igniting uproar on social media. Diddy was found guilty of two prostitution-related offenses and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He faces a maximum term of 10 years for each count of conviction, which may potentially sum up to 20 years.(File/AFP)

A Manhattan jury, including eight men and four women, sent a letter to the judge stating that they had unanimously decided all of the charges.

A memo sent to the court stated, “We have not reached a verdict on count 1 because we have unpersuadable jurors on both sides.” The charge is under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which is usually used to convict drug cartels and gangs.

Diddy was found guilty of two prostitution-related offenses and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He faces a maximum term of 10 years for each count of conviction, which may potentially sum up to 20 years.

A combination of guilty and not guilty verdicts here

Racketeering conspiracy: not guilty

Sex trafficking of Cassie Ventura: not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of Ventura and others: guilty

Sex trafficking of woman known as "Jane": not guilty

Transportation for prostitution of "Jane" and others: guilty

The founder of Bad Boy Records was first charged with conspiring to commit racketeering, sex trafficking by force, deception or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which carried a possible penalty of life in prison.

Diddy may be sentenced to months not years: expert

According to an expert, Diddy is probably going to get a term of months rather than years.

The rapper is expected to receive a far lesser sentence under the law on federal sentencing than the maximum of 20 years he faces for the two prostitution crimes he was found guilty of Wednesday morning, stated former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, NY POST reported.

However, Combs has already been imprisoned for approximately ten months since his detention on September 16 and may have already completed the most of his term when he is sentenced, which is probably going to happen in a few months.

Epner also stated that he thinks Combs' motion for bail may be granted by Judge Arun Subramanian.

“I think that the court may grant it, given that Sean Combs has been held in MDC – one of the worst prisons in America and likely would serve any additional sentence at a low security prison or possibly even a barracks-style camp,” the attorney claimed.

Netizens react to Diddy verdict

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed rage over the Diddy trial verdict, with one writing: “The verdict for Diddy is a message to all women that they are not believed. Sorry to the women out there. The victims especially, they deserved better.”

“Diddy found not guilty on the biggest charges, Donald Trump doing the devil’s work in office, and Andrew Tate still alive…….God help us,” another wrote.

“Diddy a monster in my eyes, no matter what the outcome of this trial is,” a third user commented.