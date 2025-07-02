Kate Middleton, Prince William get massive Royal power from King Charles in fresh snub to Prince Harry; What is it?

In a major expansion of their current royal responsibilities, King Charles has given Prince William and Kate Middleton the authority to issue Royal Warrants. Prince William and Kate Middleton(AP)

The Prince and Princess of Wales had not yet been allowed to present the esteemed award to companies, brands, and individuals they support.

A "Royal Warrant of Appointment" is a "mark of recognition" given to people who "have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household," as per the royal family's website.

Those who now hold Royal Warrants can apply to keep their desired status until the end of this month. Applications for new warrants from the couple will be accepted beginning in early 2026.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to be able to recognise and celebrate British industry, creativity and skills through the granting of Warrants,” Sir Ian Patrick, Private Secretary to The Prince of Wales said in a statement.

What is Royal Warrant?

To be eligible for a warrant, an entity must have provided services to the royal family for five of the previous seven years. Naturally, it needs to exhibit excellent standards, service, and environmental practices.

There are 800 warrant holders at the moment, representing businesses that range from restaurants and food manufacturers to hotels, tailors, and more.

Additionally, specific service providers might be granted warrants; Queen Camilla recently gave the distinction to Jo Hansford, her personal hairstylist.

Princess Catherine will receive the centuries-old honor, making her the first Princess of Wales to do so in 115 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids added to King Charles' funeral plans

The King is reportedly planning a significant concession by including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in his own state funeral arrangements.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles has subtly demanded that the Sussexes—that is, Harry and Meghan—play "prominent roles" at Westminster Abbey. He even joined the family vigil at Westminster Hall while he was laying in state. Archie (6) and Lilibet (3) are also included; they have meticulously planned roles during the Abbey service and the committal at Windsor's St. George's Chapel.