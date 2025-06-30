Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to play key roles in King Charles' funeral: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are an integral part of the funeral arrangements being prepared for King Charles III, according to The Telegraph. Though ongoing tensions still keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apart from the royal family, the monarch has reportedly insisted on his youngest son and daughter-in-law playing key roles at his funeral. File photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to play key roles in King Charles' funeral

The plans, known by the code name Operation Menai Bridge, represent a standard procedure undertaken well in advance, ensuring a seamless state funeral.

Another New York Post report quoted sources saying that King Charles, 76, has specifically included Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie (6) and Lilibet (4) in the official arrangements.

The monarch, reportedly, has expressed that Harry, 40, should take his rightful place at the heart of the royal family, walking side-by-side with his older brother, Prince William, during the funeral procession from Westminster Abbey through streets of London.

According to the report, Meghan Markle will also be included throughout the ceremonies, and the Sussexes will participate in the family vigil during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

Archie and Lilibet also considered in arrangements

Reportedly, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are also being considered in the plans. Because of their age, they would traditionally be excluded from such formal royal occasions, but King Charles is said to be making deliberate efforts to engage with his grandchildren in California.

King Charles reportedly aims for a sustainable, family-focused service

Although there is no suggestion that King Charles’ reign is nearing its end, the detailed planning is standard for monarchs, the NY Post report stated. Sources close to the development were quoted saying that Charles’ funeral will be reflecting his lifelong environmental advocacy and there will be strong emphasis on sustainable practices. Insiders claimed that this could involve green materials and carbon-conscious logistics.

The period of royal mourning usually observed by the family will also be shorter than that of the previous generation, according to Charles' wish to modernize some aspects of the monarchy.

