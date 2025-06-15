King Charles snubs Prince Harry in emotional Father’s Day tribute

As the world marked Father’s Day, King Charles III shared a tribute filled with nostalgia, remembrance and silence. The monarch honored his late father, Prince Philip, with a heartfelt post on Sunday, June 15, but left out any mention of Prince Harry, once again fueling talks of a strained bond between father and son. King Charles shares Father’s Day post without mentioning Prince Harry.(AP)

According to a report by Us Weekly, the Royal Family’s Instagram account posted old photographs of Charles with Prince Philip and Queen Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Shand. “To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” read the caption. A short video clip of a baby Charles with his father was also featured in the Royal Stories.

Charles' Father's Day post leaves Harry out

What the post didn’t include was any image of Charles with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. This came just a day after the King celebrated his official birthday at the 2025 Trooping the Colour on June 14. He stood beside William, Princess Kate and their three children during the grand event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also marked the occasion with a warm post, thanking everyone who joined in. A family photo with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanied the message.

Harry and Meghan Markle, who now live in California, were notably absent, marking the third year in a row they’ve been excluded from the birthday parade.

Prince Harry hopes for peace with family

Despite his absence and continued royal estrangement, the Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to rebuild ties. In May, during an interview with BBC News, Harry said, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore… Life is precious."

Harry has publicly acknowledged his father's health struggles—Charles is battling an undisclosed form of cancer—and has said he doesn’t know “how much longer” he has, reports Us Weekly.

However, attempts at healing seem to have stalled. In the same interview, Harry revealed that Charles “won’t speak to me” despite his repeated efforts.

Harry and Meghan's return to the royal fold is not in sight

Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they’re not planning a UK return anytime soon. “I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” the Duke of Sussex said. He added that it was “really quite sad” that he wouldn’t be able to show his children the country he once called home.

Royal commentator Christopher Andersen later told Us Weekly that Harry’s words could have added more strain: “If you are someone undergoing cancer treatment, to hear those words from your son would, I think, be fairly upsetting.”

FAQs

Did Prince Harry attend King Charles’ birthday parade in 2025?

No, Harry and Meghan were not invited to the 2025 Trooping the Colour.

What is King Charles’ current health status?

Charles is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Has Harry expressed a desire to reconcile?

Yes, he told BBC News he hopes for peace with his family.

Why did Harry say he won’t bring his children to the UK?

He cited safety concerns and a lack of communication with his father.