Prince Harry, Meghan Markle yet again skip Trooping the Colour 2025 amid Royal family tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skipped Trooping the Colour 2025. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last took part in Trooping, reportedly, in 2019. In 2022, the couple arrived in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour but didn’t appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Trooping the Colour 2025 ceremony saw several notable figures from the royal family, including King Charles, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend Trooping the Colour 2025, highlighting their ongoing distance from royal activities.(AP)

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has been excluded from most high-profile royal events, including the grand birthday parade of King Charles.

Only working royals invited to Trooping the Colour

Under King Charles’s reign, only working royals are invited to join official engagements. Therefore, a formal invitation to the Sussexes this year was not extended. Adding to the distance, Prince William recently made a remark about family dynamics, telling soldiers, “families might not want to see you that much. It's a mixed bag sometimes,” Town and Country magazine reported.

Security fears still a major concern

Prince Harry did return to London in April for a court hearing on security provisions. Meghan hasn’t visited the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. The couple has long maintained that safety concerns prevent them from bringing their children across the Atlantic.

Following the court’s dismissal of his security appeal, Prince Harry shared a deeply personal statement. He said, “The UK is my birthplace and will always be part of who I am. It is a place I love, and the country where my son was born. I've only ever wanted to continue my charitable work... and for my children to know the beauty of my homeland. I remain committed to a life of public service.”

FAQs

What is Trooping the Colour 2025?

Trooping the Colour is held in honor of the reigning monarch’s official birthday. In 2025, the parade was conducted for King Charles III.

How do you get tickets for Trooping the Colour 2025?

Tickets are usually distributed via ballot through the Ministry of Defence website. There are also limited public viewing spots along The Mall.

Can anyone attend Trooping the Colour?

Yes, members of the public can watch from designated areas, but seating tickets are limited and high in demand.

Why is it called Trooping the Colour?

The ceremony originates from a historic battlefield tradition, where regimental colors were paraded or ‘trooped’ to ensure soldiers recognized their units.