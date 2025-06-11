Kate Middleton apologises to Prince William after winning yacht race in resurfaced video. Watch

A decade-old clip of Princess Kate apologizing to Prince William after defeating him twice in a yacht race has found fresh wind online. Reportedly filmed during their royal tour of New Zealand back in 2014, the video shows a smiling Kate saying a quick “I’m sorry” after triumphing over her husband in the races. Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit the BAE Systems' Shipbuilding Academy at the BAE Systems shipyard at Scotstoun, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 22, 2025. Andy Barr/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

TikTok has recently rediscovered the moment, and fans can’t get enough. According to Newsweek, the viral resurgence comes with over 448,000 views and 18,000 likes, reminding the internet just how adorably competitive the royal couple can get when it comes to sports.

A day on the waves and a royal rivalry

The sporty showdown happened in April 2014 at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin. Each royal took the helm of an Emirates Team New Zealand yacht, steering into the breezy battle with grins and maybe a little grit.

As always, William and Kate brought their signature sense of fun to the competition. But when Kate won both races, her apology was swift and sweet.

Dressed in a nautical blue-and-white striped top, she took William’s hand and said with a smile, “I am sorry.” William, wearing a navy cap, didn’t look too crestfallen, though his words later hinted at playful frustration.

Prince William blames the boat

Back on land, Prince William took it all in stride. Speaking to Sky News, he joked, “We were sabotaged.” When told his wife looked rather pleased, he added, “I bet she is. Selfless husband. I wanted a quiet night.”

The skipper of William’s boat, Eric Haagh, confirmed the prince wasn’t taking the race lightly. “William was very competitive right from the start - he didn't want to lose,” he said. He also admitted, “Kate pushed us around into a bad position. She did very well.”

And while William may not have brought home the win, he did offer the perfect husband response: “At least she’ll be happy.”

Kate’s museum day out in London

Cut to 2025: the Princess of Wales has traded yachts for art. Just this week, she stepped out in a tailored Alexander McQueen pantsuit to visit V&A East Storehouse, a cultural offshoot of the Victoria and Albert Museum in East London, where she is a proud patron.

She toured the space, admired artworks including the world’s largest Picasso and chatted warmly with staff. It was a typically graceful outing, although there wasn’t a sailboat in sight.

