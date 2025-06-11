Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kate Middleton apologises to Prince William after winning yacht race in resurfaced video. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 11:51 PM IST

An old video of Princess Kate Middleton apologizing to Prince William after beating him in a 2014 yacht race has gone viral. 

A decade-old clip of Princess Kate apologizing to Prince William after defeating him twice in a yacht race has found fresh wind online. Reportedly filmed during their royal tour of New Zealand back in 2014, the video shows a smiling Kate saying a quick “I’m sorry” after triumphing over her husband in the races.

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit the BAE Systems' Shipbuilding Academy at the BAE Systems shipyard at Scotstoun, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 22, 2025. Andy Barr/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit the BAE Systems' Shipbuilding Academy at the BAE Systems shipyard at Scotstoun, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 22, 2025. Andy Barr/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

TikTok has recently rediscovered the moment, and fans can’t get enough. According to Newsweek, the viral resurgence comes with over 448,000 views and 18,000 likes, reminding the internet just how adorably competitive the royal couple can get when it comes to sports.

A day on the waves and a royal rivalry

The sporty showdown happened in April 2014 at Auckland’s Viaduct Basin. Each royal took the helm of an Emirates Team New Zealand yacht, steering into the breezy battle with grins and maybe a little grit.

As always, William and Kate brought their signature sense of fun to the competition. But when Kate won both races, her apology was swift and sweet.

Dressed in a nautical blue-and-white striped top, she took William’s hand and said with a smile, “I am sorry.” William, wearing a navy cap, didn’t look too crestfallen, though his words later hinted at playful frustration.

Prince William blames the boat

Back on land, Prince William took it all in stride. Speaking to Sky News, he joked, “We were sabotaged.” When told his wife looked rather pleased, he added, “I bet she is. Selfless husband. I wanted a quiet night.”

The skipper of William’s boat, Eric Haagh, confirmed the prince wasn’t taking the race lightly. “William was very competitive right from the start - he didn't want to lose,” he said. He also admitted, “Kate pushed us around into a bad position. She did very well.”

And while William may not have brought home the win, he did offer the perfect husband response: “At least she’ll be happy.”

Kate’s museum day out in London

Cut to 2025: the Princess of Wales has traded yachts for art. Just this week, she stepped out in a tailored Alexander McQueen pantsuit to visit V&A East Storehouse, a cultural offshoot of the Victoria and Albert Museum in East London, where she is a proud patron.

She toured the space, admired artworks including the world’s largest Picasso and chatted warmly with staff. It was a typically graceful outing, although there wasn’t a sailboat in sight.

FAQs

Why is Princess Kate apologizing to Prince William in the viral video?

She cheekily said, “I am sorry” after beating him twice in a friendly yacht race during their 2014 New Zealand tour.

When did Prince William and Princess Kate visit New Zealand?

The royal couple toured New Zealand in April 2014 as part of their official overseas visit, bringing along baby Prince George.

What are the names of Princess Kate's children?

The royal couple have three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Kate Middleton apologises to Prince William after winning yacht race in resurfaced video. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On