Prince Harry feels ‘very lonely’ in California as he ‘doesn’t really have any…’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 06, 2025 07:33 PM IST

Living in Montecito, Prince Harry experiences profound loneliness, with few friends nearby and strained family relationships.

Prince Harry’s life is in a sprawling Italian-style mansion in Montecito with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, is “desperately lonely.”

Prince Harry, living in a Montecito mansion with Meghan Markle and their children, feels lonely with few friends nearby.(REUTERS)
“He doesn’t really have any real friends in the area except for (fellow polo player) Nacho (Figueras), and Nacho travels constantly for polo matches,” one friend told NewsNation.

“He is still very close with the ‘band of brothers’ who were at his wedding — particularly Guy Pelley and Mark Dyer, but… they live in England and the time zones are so different it’s very hard to talk regularly.”

“And again, there is no one for him to hang out with (in person) besides Nacho when he is in town or Meghan and the children. He spends a lot of his time chilling with his bodyguards,” he added.

Harry’s path compared to Edward VIII’s exile

Like Harry, both Pelley and Dyer have American wives, but they spend most of their time in Texas and Virginia.

“Of course he does! He spent his entire life in England with family and friends (before Megxit). It’s harder to forge deep friendships with people when you’re older, especially if you’re wary they may speak to the press.”

Following his current estrangement from King Charles and Prince William, “It’s like history is repeating itself,” another source noted, alluding to Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne for love and lived in exile with Wallis Simpson, largely cut off from the royal family, surrounded instead by international socialites.

Unlike Edward and Wallis, however, Harry and Meghan stayed relevant to the public.

Also, Harry was reportedly so upset over alleged delays in securing British passports for his children that he consulted his uncle, Earl Spencer, about possibly adopting his mother’s surname.

Though he didn’t choose Spencer, Harry and Meghan did quietly drop ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’ and began using ‘Sussex’ as their family surname.

“Meghan wishes her husband could feel less burdened by the past and more present in the life they’ve built together,” a source told People Magazine.

