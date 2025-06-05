Royal author cites the exact 3 words Prince Harry must say to earn King Charles III’s forgiveness

Prince Harry has broken his silence following the Court of Appeal’s decision to reject his plea to reinstate full-time police protection while in the UK. Following the Court of Appeal's decision on his security, Prince Harry discussed vulnerabilities and familial tensions in a BBC interview, revealing a desire for reconciliation with King Charles (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Speaking in a new BBC interview, the Duke claimed he’s been caught in an “Establishment stitch-up” and expressed fear that he and his family could meet a fate similar to that of his mother, Princess Diana.

Notably, Princess Diana died in a 1997 Paris car crash while being chased by paparazzi.

While taking aim at his father, King Charles III, Harry revealed, “He won’t speak to me. I don’t know how much longer” his father, who is battling cancer, will live.

ALSO READ| Brooklyn Beckham taking mentorship from Prince Harry, worrying David? An insider spills the tea

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry told the BBC. “There is no point in continuing to fight anymore.”

Royal author explains why Harry fears taking any responsibility

However, Royal author and former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, while talking with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, noted, “I didn’t hear two very crucial words in that entire sort of jeremiad about, you know, ‘I’d like to reconcile, I’m sorry,’”

“I mean, he never said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry I caused my family all of this pain.’ That is really what they’re upset about, not the security.”

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, also believes Harry’s difficulties today stem in part from his childhood. “Like his mother and grandmother, Charles hated confrontation and did what he usually did when faced with a crisis beyond his immediate control: turned away from it,” Seward wrote in her recent book My Mother and I. “This course of inaction would come to haunt Charles over the years.”

“His youngest son, Prince Harry, complained how difficult it was to get hold of ‘Pa,’ as he calls him, when his father didn’t want to take his calls, which he frequently didn’t,” she continued.

ALSO READ| Pregnant Meghan Markle dances with Prince Harry in bizarre delivery room video. Watch

“They all contained various demands or requests, sometimes wrapped up in niceties, sometimes not.”

Notably, in his memoir Spare, Harry admitted that his memory issues stem from deep grief: “I didn’t want to fix it, because memory equalled grief.”