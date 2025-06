Meghan Markle celebrated the fourth birthday of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, with a throwback video. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share a bizarre clip in which she is seen dancing alongside Prince Harry in a maternity ward while awaiting the birth of their second child.

Meghan Markle dances with Prince Harry before the birth of Princess Lilibet in a throwback video (Instagram/ Meghan Markle)