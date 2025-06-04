Meghan Markle shares special Instagram post as daughter Lilibet turns four

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, posted an unseen picture of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on her Instagram handle today as she celebrated her fourth birthday. In the post's second picture, Princess Lilibet clings on to mother Meghan's lap as the duo sits on a boat on a windy day.(Instagram/@meghan)

Markle shared two monochromatic pictures of her alongside her daughter. She also added a caption to the post saying," Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, their son Archie, in 2018, followed by their daughter Lilibet in 2021. The royal parents have always refrained from revealing their children's faces on social media. Although Markle keeps uploading her kids' pictures on Instagram after she rejoined the platform in 2025, she is always seen to be careful and never reveals their faces.

The recent post, too, was no exception. In both pictures, Lilibet's face is not completely clear. The first picture dates back to her infancy, while in the next picture, she clings to her mother, Meghan's lap as the duo sits on a boat on a windy day.

The recent picture made an appearance on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram feed after she shared a mood board of photos on May 19, marking her seven-year anniversary with Harry. The board had childhood pictures of Archie and Lilibet too, with their faces visible, arranged around a sign which read: "Our Love Story."

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the King is likely to miss his granddaughter's fourth birthday, reported The Mirror. “Kids' birthdays are always fun, and I think Meghan is the sort of person who will put a great deal of effort and care into making the day extremely magical for her little girl,” she added.

Princess Lilibet is King Charles's youngest grandchild. She was born in California and named Lilibet Diana after her great-grandmother, the late Queen, and her grandmother, Princess Diana.