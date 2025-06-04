Meghan Markle finally explains why she hit a ‘pause’ on As Ever. What to expect now

Back in March, Meghan Markle introduced her lifestyle brand, As Ever, with a curated line of cookies, jams, teas, and more and by April, her entire first drop had sold out within minutes. Meghan Markle discusses the pause on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, explaining it was to ensure everything was ready for future products.

However, those who wanted to buy the products were kept waiting when no other info was released. Some thought production had completely ceased, though people close to the brand say it was not true.

Now, in a 3 June post on the brand’s official Instagram, she wrote, “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month...get excited!”

ALSO READ| American Airlines flight attendant reads aloud handwritten note from Meghan Markle | Watch

Meghan Markle expresses why she took a step back with As Ever

Notably, just hours before the Instagram post, a new episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, was released. On the show, Meghan explained to her guest, Tina Knowles, why she put As Ever on hold.

“It takes a long time with products. You have to test them, and then you gotta, a lot of times, go all the way and start all over again,” Knowles said. Meghan chimed in, “I know, trust me.”

“You can say, 'Oh, I made this in my house' ... I'm going, 'I just picked these strawberries, and it's so great! Look, I just put a little bit of sugar and some Meyer lemon,' and you try to scale that up and you're wanting to manage expectations, but you want to share the thing you've worked so hard on,” Meghan added alluding to her own jam.

“Then what do you do? You say, OK. We planned as best as we could,” the Suits star said. “Are we going to replenish and sell out again in an hour, or is that annoying as a customer?”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle’s ‘love story’ anniversary tribute to Prince Harry reignites fake baby bump conspiracy

“I’m looking at it saying, just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable, and we have everything we need.”

Meghan told People Magazine in March, “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”