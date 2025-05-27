American Airlines flight attendant reads aloud handwritten note from Meghan Markle | Watch

An American Airlines flight attendant has revealed a heartfelt note Meghan Markle had shared with the crew during her recent commercial flight. Flight attendant Nina Vida took to TikTok to read out a handwritten thank-you note Meghan gave the crew after Vida and her co-workers expressed their happiness at getting the chance to serve the Duchess of Sussex. American Airlines flight attendant reads aloud handwritten note from Meghan Markle (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, @ninavidavlogs/Instagram)

Vida’s now-viral TikTok video is captioned, “No picture but I love a hand written note.”

‘The queen says she likes them’

“You guys will not believe who I had on my flight, who I had a pleasure of serving,” Vida said in the video from her hotel room. “The queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Vida said Meghan was “beautiful” in person, and praised her for being “so sweet.” She said that Meghan shared the note with the crew after they gave her a handwritten note that read, “It’s a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad.” The crew’s note was signed off as the “AA girlies.”

“Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note — you know me well,” Meghan wrote in return. “All love right back to you.” Vida added that Meghan signed off with “Forever, Meg.”

Vida also opened up about her brief personal exchange with Meghan, saying the Duchess complimented her manicure. “She also said she loved my nails, and the captain on my last flight said they were intense,” Vida explained. “So, sir, it doesn’t matter what you think. The queen says she likes them.”

Meghan is known for being very fond of handwritten notes. Years ago, she wrote in her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that “handwritten notes are a lost art form.” “The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special,” Meghan said at the time.