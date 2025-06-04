Ivanka Trump promotes book by author who once said ‘if Trump wins, we lose’

Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, openly supported an author who criticised her father. The 43-year-old took to Instagram this week to promote Untamed, a 2020 memoir by Glennon Doyle, who supported Kamala Harris during the November election. Ivanka Trump promotes book by author who has publicly criticised her father, President Donald Trump(Reuters)

Ivanka Trump promotes book by her father's critic

Ivanka, who is the eldest daughter of the president and his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump, served as the advisor to her father during his first term. However, in recent years, she has distanced herself from politics and the MAGA movement.

The mother-of-three shared the photo of a copy of Untamed in an Instagram post captioned, “This week in Miami.” In addition to reading Doyle, exercising, golfing, fishing, and spending time with her family at lavish events were the highlights of her past week.

Ivanka boasts 8.3 million followers on the popular social media platform, where she shares glimpses from her life with her fans. Her posts mostly revolve around her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids: Arabella Rose, 13, Joseph Frederick, 10, and Theodore James, 8.

Doyle is a Trump critic who actively campaigned against him during his presidential race against Harris. She famously urged voters not to vote for him in an Instagram post last October, in which she wrote, “If Trump wins, we lose.” At the time, she also expressed fears that “our daughters will have fewer rights than our mothers” under the current administration.

The book shared by Ivanka is a New York Times bestseller that explores how women feel “caged” in their lives due to societal expectations and internal self-doubt. It's synopsis reads:

“It is the story of navigating divorce, forming a new blended family, and discovering that the brokenness or wholeness of a family depends not on its structure but on each member's ability to bring her full self to the table.”