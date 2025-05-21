Menu Explore
This shocking, viral moment made Kamala Harris' campaign cut ties with Joe Biden, claims new book

ByMuskaan Sharma
May 21, 2025 12:30 AM IST

A recent book claims that Kamala Harris's campaign ended ties with Joe Biden after he donned a 'Trump 2024' cap before the US Presidential elections last year.

A new book claims that former US Vice President Kamala Harris was stunned after a bizarre scene during the 2024 presidential race, which led her campaign to cut ties with then-US President Joe Biden, a report by the New York Post said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign reportedly cut ties with ex US President Joe Biden.(via REUTERS)
Former Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign reportedly cut ties with ex US President Joe Biden.(via REUTERS)

The book claimed that the moment occurred during the height of last year's presidential elections when Joe Biden, Kamala Harris's mentor and boss, decided to wear a “Trump 2024” cap at a Pennsylvania firehouse, a move that instantly went viral on social media.

While visiting a firehouse on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Biden posed with youngsters, some of whom wore pro-Trump attire. After being egged on by the crowd, the US President decided to don the cap, which endorsed his rival Donald Trump's takeover of his job later that year.

Take a look at the viral moment here:

In “Original Sin,” written by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, this moment caught everyone off guard including his deputy, Kamala Harris.

“What is he doing?” Harris — by that point the Democratic nominee after Biden ended his re-election bid July 21 — asked her advisers. This is completely unhelpful,” the veep added. “And so unnecessary"," the book says.

The Trump campaign quickly pounced, sarcastically thanking Biden for the apparent endorsement: “Thanks for the support, Joe!” they posted on social media.

The White House later clarified that the move was a unity gesture at a 9/11 event. "As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap," deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates wrote on X.

At this point, the Democratic campaign decided to stop holding public events with Biden before the 5 November election. However, the damage was done, as the Republican Party used the president’s gesture to attack Harris' campaign.

According to Tapper and Thompson, Harris' advisers reportedly resorted to "gallows humor" to cope with Biden’s frequent missteps ahead of the election.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
