Meghan Markle celebrates daughter Lilibet's 4th birthday with sweet message and rare photos; See here

Meghan Markle penned a heartfelt letter to celebrate her daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday. The Duchess of Sussex shared two private photos of herself with her little daughter on Instagram. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Lilibet.

The first black and white photo shows Lilbet sitting in her mother Meghan's lap on a boat, with the two of them appearing to be windswept.

The second photo features Meghan affectionately holding Lilibet while spending skin-to-skin time with the new family member in 2021.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives – and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” the Duchess of Sussex wrote.

Meghan and Prince Harry's private life

In order to preserve her privacy, Meghan usually just posts pictures of her daughter taken from behind. However, in the most recent picture, Lilibet's eyes and the upper portion of her face were visible, while Meghan's arms concealed the remaining part of her face as she gave the princess a hug.

After leaving the royal life and relocating to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their youngest child, Lilibet, in Santa Barbara.

Prince Archie, their six years old son, was born at London's Portland Hospital. At that time, Harry and Meghan were working royals.

Meghan reveals wish to run business with Lilibet one day

The birthday greeting follows Meghan's announcement that she hopes to run acompany with Lilibet. “I wonder if one day I’ll be in business with Lily and we’ll be building something,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed being a mother and her aspirations for herself with Cassandra Thurswell, the creator of the hair and beauty brand Kitsch, in an episode of her Confessions of a Female creator podcast.

“I will say, for myself, especially when they are baby babies and before I was a mom, I've always wanted to be a mom,” Meghan said.

In an interview with Tina Knowles, Meghan claimed to have been inspired by the Cecred haircare product, which Ms. Knowles started with her daughter Beyoncé.