US alerts citizens on ‘dating app dangers’ after kidnapping of Americans in Mexico; Check key guidelines here

Americans have been alerted about the dangers of dating apps after multiple kidnappings in Mexico. The U.S. consul general confirmed cases of American nationals kidnapped after meeting individuals on these apps, with extortion for large sums of money reported for their release.

Guadalajara, the consul general of the United States, stated that it had verified cases of American nationals being “kidnapped by individuals the victims met on dating apps in recent months in the Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit areas,” but that the violence is not confined to a single region.

“Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release,” the security alert added.

About three out of ten Americans have used a dating app, according to research from the Pew Research Center. One of the most popular methods to meet people is through apps, but as their use has risen, so too have frauds and other crimes associated with them.

What to know about US Consulate warning

Anyone traveling to Mexico for a meeting arranged through a dating app should exercise extreme caution and connect themselves with local travel regulations, the U.S. Consulate cautioned.

“Travelers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur,” the warning stated.

The Jalisco area is categorized as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” by the U.S. State Department's travel recommendation for Mexico due to rising crime and abduction, whereas Nayarit is categorized as “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” mainly because of crime.

According to the consulate, if you are in immediate danger, call the local police by dialing '911' on any phone. American citizens should get in touch with the American embassy or consulate that is closest to them if they want emergency consular assistance.

It suggests several courses of action, such as:

Use caution when using Mexican dating apps.

Only meet in public areas; stay away from remote areas.

Inform a friend or relative about your plans, including your destination, the app you used to meet them, and the specifics of the person you are meeting.

You should trust your gut. Refrain from staying in a scenario if something does not feel right.

When there is an emergency, dial 911.