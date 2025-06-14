NotMyKing: Royals face heat over Trooping the Colour expenses, here's how much monarch's birthday parade costs

The British monarchy is in dire need of a display of strength for this year's Trooping the Colour, and King Charles III is keen to demonstrate that he is strong, composed, and unfazed by his persistent health issues. From the left, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William Prince Louis , Prince George, Kate Princess of Wales and Princess Charlott on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in London, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)

Even while Saturday's ceremony is full of pomp and circumstance, it has deeper significance. It represents stability and resiliency and makes it apparent that the 76-year-old monarch is determined to convey to the British people his strength, family unity, and unshakable devotion.

Although King Charles III's real birthday is in November, a series of ceremonial ceremonies known as Trooping the Colour are held to commemorate and acknowledge the monarch's birthday in an official manner.

According to a royal source who spoke to The Post, the grand event display of strength. “The King is serving his country, and he’s not going to let a diagnosis get in the way of that.”

Netizens react to King Charles' third trooping

As the major Royal event takes place on Saturday, several netizens criticised the King Charles' family over the cost of Trooping the Colour. Meanwhile, #NotMyKing started trending on X, with one user asking, “How much did this pathetic trooping of colours cost?”

“People like me are struggling due to the cost of living crises whilst the people you call King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the other Royal family members ride around in million pound gold carriages waving at pathetic people. Sickening. We demand a referendum about the future of the monarchy,” the critic added.

“I rather watch grass grow….Sickening,” another wrote.

“Perhaps people like you shouldn’t have had children you can’t afford?” a third person said.

Not My King protest takes place amid Trooping the Colour

Meanwhile, anti-monarchy group Republic are staging protest against King Charles with banners in their hands while raising slogans -- “not our King”.

Republic CEO Graham Smith wrote a press release outlining the anti-monarchy group's grievances prior to their rally.

The statement likened the occasion to a parade that President Donald Trump is hosting on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army in Washington, DC, which also happens to be his birthday.

“US citizens have very real concerns about Trump's actions and his military parade. Here in the UK we have the real deal, a king who dresses up in unearned uniforms and medals and insists on a huge military parade through London,” read Republic’s statement.

They blasted: “Trooping the Colour is the key iconic royal event of the year. From now on there will be protesters there, calling out the event and the monarchy as a superficial cover for a grubby and corrupt institution.”

What is the cost of Trooping the Colour?

The UK Ministry of Defence responded to a freedom of information request in 2021, stating that Trooping the Colour cost the department £59,662.70. This covers expenses for transportation and fuel as well as stuff like makeshift stables, but it doesn't cover everything that goes into the main event, and the number is based on estimates, so it might not be accurate.

The Sovereign Grant, which the government provides to the royals in return for the monarch giving up the Crown Estate's profits, and money from the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster are used by Buckingham Palace to fund Trooping the Colour.

A portion of Trooping the Colour's expenses are being covered by the taxpayer, as the Sovereign Grant is typically calculated at 15% of the Crown Estate's net income over the preceding two years.

Additionally, taxpayers pay for police expenses, which can be high for an enormous occasion like this. The late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations included a birthday parade, which cost an estimated £2 million to police in 2022, according to The Express.

According to the publication, the total cost of King Charles's first Trooping the Colour in 2023 was approximately £10 million.