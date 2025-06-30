Meghan Markle embraces simple pleasures in new summertime snap, reveals ‘weekend plans’

The Duchess of Sussex is soaking up the sunshine and sharing her mellow weekend energy with fans via Instagram. On Saturday, June 28, Meghan Markle, 43, posted a charming snapshot on the official page of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, showing herself picking peaches in a lush garden. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a picture of Lilibet, 3, and Archie, 5.(X)

She wrote, “Weekend plans: pick, snack, repeat.” In the candid moment, Meghan wears a breezy cream linen button-down shirt, white shorts, a monogrammed ‘M’ sun hat, tan sandals, and gold bangles.

This is not the only peek Meghan gave into her weekend. On the same day, she also shared a separate image on her personal account, which showed her walking along a beach in the same outfit, soundtracked by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith’s 1991 hit Summertime. She captioned it, “That weekend feeling.”

Since launching her As Ever brand earlier this year, Meghan has remained active on social media, offering intimate moments from her daily life, including family outings, milestone memories, and personal reflections.

Meghan Markle’s sentimental post on Father’s Day

Earlier this month, Meghan posted a touching montage for Father’s Day, celebrating her husband Prince Harry, 40. The tribute featured home videos of their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, including a heartwarming clip of Archie learning to ride a bike. The video was set to an acoustic version of Have It All by Jason Mraz, with Meghan calling Harry “the best” in her caption.

The couple, who stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020, now live in California’s Montecito and often share moments from their quiet, family-focused life away from the spotlight of the UK.

Meghan Markle reflects on motherhood

In a March 2025 interview with People, Meghan reflected on motherhood and how life has evolved as her children grow older. She told the publication that when one’s kids reach a certain age, you don’t just engage in their activities but also begin rediscovering your own interests. The Duchess said it brings immense joy.

Markle further said that as a woman, a mother, and a wife, one is able to find parts of oneself that always existed within but had not received much attention before.

