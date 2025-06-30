Prince Harry throws shade at royal family, opens up on ‘discovering his own purpose’

Prince Harry attended the NEXUS Global Summit in New York City on Friday (June 27), where he seemingly threw shade at the royal family. During his fireside chat, “Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry,” with Rachel Gerrol, co-founder and CEO of NEXUS, the former royal spoke of his journey and “discovering his purpose” over time. File photo of Prince Harry(AFP)

What did Prince Harry say at NEXUS Global Summit?

During his speech, Prince Harry spoke of his journey in the world of philanthropy, transitioning from “being born into a life of service to discovering his own purpose.” He further urged all attendees to “take care of each other and our children in the future,” along with pushing them to “tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down.”

With about 350 leading philanthropists, impact investors, and social innovators in attendance, he inclined all attendees towards using their platforms to inspire meaningful collaboration and significant change, while reflecting on their legacies and ensuring that their investment aligns with a broader vision. These statements have led many royal watchers to quote this as an added instance of growing tensions between the former prince and the British Royal Family over his wife, Meghan Markle.

What is the NEXUS Global Summit?

The NEXUS Global Summit is an annual conference held in New York City that brings together leading thinkers to talk about generational challenges. The theme for this year- Brave Voices and Bold Ideas- aimed to open up discussion on crucial topics like mental health, AI and technology for good, climate change, and impact investing among others. Christy Turlington and Emma Bloomberg were other notable speakers present at the event.

Prince Harry was invited as an undeclared speaker to represent the Archewell Foundation- an initiative pioneered by him and Markle in 2020 that focuses on three of the key aspects included in the summit- mental health, digital responsibility, and conservation. Prince Harry was last present in New York City for the Time100 Summit on April 27, which he attended to support his wife and speaker as she talked about her commercial ventures and the underlying beliefs behind them.

Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in January 2020 and have since been devoting their time to philanthropic endeavors and raising their two kids (Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lillibet, 4) in Los Angeles, California. Tensions have been rife between the couple and the royal family ever since.

By Stuti Gupta