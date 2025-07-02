US revises travel warning for Israel as Iran issues ‘fatwa’ against Trump, Netanyahu; Full details here

The US Department has revised its travel advisory for Israel “to reflect the current security situation” in the country amid “terrorism and civil unrest.” The update comes as Iran, which was in conflict with Israel, on Sunday issued a “fatwa” against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. US has updated travel advisory for Israel ahead of Trump and Netanyahu meeting in the White House.(Reuters)

The US has added Israel and the West Bank under a Level 3 Reconsider Travel category on Tuesday.

Earlier, Israel was listed as a Level 4 Do Not Travel destination because of “armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest,” according to June 16 update.

“Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza,” the new warning states. “Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities.”

It further states that violence can happen in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza at any time due to the unstable and complex security environment. Flights into and out of Israel may be canceled or minimized by airlines due to heightened regional tensions.

What we know about fatwa issued against Trump and Netanyahu

According to the New York Sun, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi's fatwa, a religious decree similar to the one declared against award-winning author Salman Rushdie, encourages Muslims to overthrow Israeli and American officials for endangering the leadership of the Islamic Republic.

The decree states anyone or any organization that jeopardizes the unity and authority of the Ummah, the worldwide Islamic community, should be labeled a "warlord" or "mohareb"—one who fights a war against God. Iranian law allows people who are considered mohareb to be executed, crucified, have limbs amputated, or exiled.

Also Read: Netherlands Queen Maxima breaks silence on claims of mocking Trump in viral video; ‘I said...’

Trump says Israel accepts US-proposed 60-day ceasefire proposal

Meanwhile, Trump appealed to Hamas to accept what he described as a "final proposal" for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, which will be presented by negotiating officials from Egypt and Qatar.

Trump claimed on social media that a "long and productive" meeting between his delegates and Israeli officials over Gaza had taken place.

According to Trump, Israel has consented to the terms of a 60-day truce and “during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the US President stated.

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed optimism to reporters that Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza will be able to reach a ceasefire-for-hostages arrangement next week. On Monday, he will meet with Netanyahu at the White House.