Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

King Charles gifts Christmas trees to Princess of Wales for Abbey Carol concert

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2024 12:51 PM IST

In anticipation of Christmas, King Charles provided fir trees for the Princess of Wales' carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles sent his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, a very unique gift in advance of Christmas, even though it is still weeks away.

Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, King Charles sent his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, a very special present in advance.
Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, King Charles sent his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, a very special present in advance.

Although unable to attend the Princess's Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, His Majesty still played an integral role in the event. He donated several fir trees from Windsor Great Park, which were used to decorate Westminster Abbey for the occasion. The trees, which will later be distributed to the local community, served as a symbol of the King's thoughtful contribution.

Also read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drifting apart’ as a married couple for this reason, claims Royal expert

An artwork by Charlie Mackesy adorned the cover of the event’s order of service, further highlighting the King's gesture. Inside the programme, a message read: “Thank you to His Majesty the King for providing Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to adorn Westminster Abbey.” The service’s theme, which emphasized the power of love, kindness, and empathy, was reflected in the words written in calligraphy: "How did I help?"

The accompanying illustration, showing a group of people walking through the snow with their arms around each other, carried the message: "You were by my side, which was everything."

This year's carol service honored individuals who have inspired, supported, and comforted others, celebrating the values of unity and the profound impact of compassion within communities.

Also read: Kate says she ‘didn’t know’ what 2024 held in store as she hosts carol service

The trees featured in this year’s service held special significance, as attendees were given the opportunity to leave messages on a "kindness tree" positioned outside Westminster Abbey. This spruce was decorated with handwritten tributes from visitors, honoring those who have shown compassion, love, and goodwill.

Among the personal messages, Prince Louis, the youngest son of Kate, the Princess of Wales, wrote a touching note to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, expressing gratitude for the games they had played together. His message read: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."

Although King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not present at the event, their absence was for official reasons, as the Queen has been limiting her public engagements while recovering from an illness. Other members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Lady Louise, and Prince Edward, also did not attend the service.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On