King Charles gifts Christmas trees to Princess of Wales for Abbey Carol concert

King Charles sent his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, a very unique gift in advance of Christmas, even though it is still weeks away.

Although unable to attend the Princess's Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, His Majesty still played an integral role in the event. He donated several fir trees from Windsor Great Park, which were used to decorate Westminster Abbey for the occasion. The trees, which will later be distributed to the local community, served as a symbol of the King's thoughtful contribution.

An artwork by Charlie Mackesy adorned the cover of the event’s order of service, further highlighting the King's gesture. Inside the programme, a message read: “Thank you to His Majesty the King for providing Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to adorn Westminster Abbey.” The service’s theme, which emphasized the power of love, kindness, and empathy, was reflected in the words written in calligraphy: "How did I help?"

The accompanying illustration, showing a group of people walking through the snow with their arms around each other, carried the message: "You were by my side, which was everything."

This year's carol service honored individuals who have inspired, supported, and comforted others, celebrating the values of unity and the profound impact of compassion within communities.

The trees featured in this year’s service held special significance, as attendees were given the opportunity to leave messages on a "kindness tree" positioned outside Westminster Abbey. This spruce was decorated with handwritten tributes from visitors, honoring those who have shown compassion, love, and goodwill.

Among the personal messages, Prince Louis, the youngest son of Kate, the Princess of Wales, wrote a touching note to his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, expressing gratitude for the games they had played together. His message read: "Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me."

Although King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not present at the event, their absence was for official reasons, as the Queen has been limiting her public engagements while recovering from an illness. Other members of the royal family, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne, Lady Louise, and Prince Edward, also did not attend the service.