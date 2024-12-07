Prince Louis leaves a secret note for Kate Middleton's parents: ‘Thank you to…’

Prince Louis shares a secret message to his grandparents this holiday season during the fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service on Friday, December 6. The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Louis attended the festive event at Westminster Abbey in London alongside his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Britain's Princess Charlotte, from left, Prince Louis and Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

At the event, a ‘Kindness Tree’ was set up outside the Abbey, inviting attendees to leave notes of thanks. Louis took the opportunity to express his appreciation for his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, writing, “Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me.”

Carole and Michael, who have been a steady presence in the lives of their royal grandchildren, attended the carol service hosted by their daughter. According to a palace insider, the Middletons are deeply involved in their grandchildren's upbringing, often hosting sleepovers and accompanying Kate Middleton on school drop-offs.

ALSO READ| Princess Eugenie seems following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's path as she also snubs…

An insider told People Magazine back in March, “Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren.”

Kate shares adorable story about Prince Louis's ballet surprise

Kate Mansey, a reporter from The Times, overheard the princess recounting a charming story about Louis’s excitement for a surprise ballet performance revealed during the carol service. “This morning, he said, ‘Mummy, please can I tell her—I’m bursting,’” Kate shared while discussing the moment with singer-songwriter and actress Paloma Faith.

Louis had struggled to keep the surprise from his sister Charlotte, who is passionate about ballet. “This morning, he said, 'Mummy, please can I tell her - I’m bursting,'” Princess of Wales shared. Charlotte was even spotted during the evening standing in a classic ballerina pose, her feet positioned in third.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry’s American neighbour publicly blasts Meghan Markle but praises him for…

The service at Westminster Abbey welcomed 1,600 guests, including individuals who have supported their communities through acts of kindness, work, or volunteering.