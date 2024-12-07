Prince Harry’s American neighbour publicly blasts Meghan Markle but praises him for…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s American dream seems to have hit a sour note with some of their Montecito neighbours. While the couple has often painted a picture of idyllic life in their celebrity-studded haven, a local journalist has publicly criticised Meghan, claiming she hasn’t been an “asset” to the community. Britain's Prince Harry (back), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle (L) greet Colombia's vice-President Francia Marquez.(AFP)

The Sussexes moved to California in 2021 after leaving their Royal status behind. The couple then moved to a $14.65 million mansion next to A-listers like Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, etc.

Meghan Markle’s neighbours slam her for ‘zero’ involvement

Richard Mineards, a local resident, and journalist, expressed disappointment with Meghan's lack of community involvement, suggesting that she has not been a positive addition to the area in the new documentary, Harry: The Lost Prince.

"I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community,” he said. While he crticised the Duchess, Mineards showered some praises on Harry whom he labeled as “quite jolly.”

Reflecting on the estranged royal’s contribution to the community, he added, "Harry has, to a certain extent, because he's quite jolly… but Meghan doesn't seem to be seen anywhere… and you don't see him either.”

The Sussexes have reportedly angered their neighbours in Montecito, California, multiple times. In addition to Richard Mineards' recent comments, 88-year-old Navy veteran Frank McGinity claimed he was snubbed when he tried to gift the couple films about the local history back in July 2023.

About German documentary Harry: The Lost Prince

A new documentary revolving around Harry and Meghan's life in America premiered on Germany's ZDF network on December 3. Directed by filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, the feature offers a glimpse into the Sussexes' world through conversations with their neighbors, royal experts, and former friends.

Earlier the filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald told UK Express that that Meghan, “might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member.”

Over the past two years, Harry and Meghan have reportedly drifted from their Hollywood connections and inner circle. The filmmaker highlighted how Meghan’s "role and attitude" have become points of contention, even within Harry’s Invictus circle. Meanwhile, the documentary featured sharp criticism of Harry, with a former soldier calling out his "whining" about the royal family in his memoir, Spare.

However despite the criticism, Harry made it abundantly clear that he is in no mood to leave America anytime soon. In a recent interview with Andrew Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit on Wednesday, the Duke declared, “I really enjoy living here (US) and raising my kids here.”

He shared that life in the US offers him, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, “privacy and freedoms they lacked in the UK due to security concerns.”