Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘will never professionally separate’ like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not plan to ‘separate’ their working lives as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly done, despite a ‘Wikipedia row’. Prince William and Kate Middleton are committed to a united front in their royal roles, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are increasingly pursuing solo projects.(AP)

This week, the arrangement of the Sussexes’ engagements remained the same – Harry was in New York City on Wednesday while Meghan was in California.

“William and Catherine know that their strength is as a couple. It’s surprising that Harry and Meghan seem to believe that they are stronger apart when it comes to their engagements,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“Yes, the Prince and Princess of Wales will do things separately, but they will be together when it matters.”

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing events separately

Prince Harry addressed public speculation about his relationship with Meghan during his appearance at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit. NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin broached the subject, and said, “I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing all the time.”

“They're fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you're here. And there are articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?’”

Harry quipped he and Meghan ‘divorced maybe 10,12 times’

More into the interview, Harry dismissed rumours about their relationship status with humour, alluding to repeated false claims in the media. “Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?” he said.

“It’s hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do,” Harry added.