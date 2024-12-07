Princess Eugenie seems following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's path as she also snubs…

Princess Eugenie was noticeably absent from Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas carol concert on Friday evening, sparking the big question: Where is she now? Princess Eugenie may be in Portugal, where her husband works, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also missed the event. Princess Beatrice represented the York family at the concert.(AFP/Reuters)

The Princess of York, who divides her time between the UK and Portugal, may have been abroad, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, works in Portugal for Discovery Land Company, a property development business owned by Michael Meldman. This has forced the couple to set their roots in the country but keep a connection to the United Kingdom.

Other notable absentees from the festive event at Westminster Abbey included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has been estranged from Prince William and Kate since their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan's Portugal home is ‘more an investment than anything else’

After relocating to Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be strengthening their connection to Europe by investing in a holiday home in Portugal. In October, Daily Mail reported that the Sussexes had purchased a £3.6 million villa near Eugenie and Jack's residence.

However, the property is not yet ready for occupancy. “The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet. It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets,” an insider told Express.

Former palace aide Grant Harold told the New York Post, “Living in the States may not have turned out as they hoped, and this move could hint at edging their way back toward the UK.”

Notably, Harry and Meghan have maintained a close bond with Eugenie. Many speculated that she and her husband landed the Portugal property deal for the Sussexes. She was featured in the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and visited them in California in 2022.

Representing the York family at the carol concert was Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice. She attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his young son, Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf.