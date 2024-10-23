Princess Eugenie reportedly fighting with this heavyweight royals for Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie has found herself in a challenging position as one of the last royal family members fighting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, particularly against Prince William and King Charles III. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have reportedly ended their close friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, siding with the Royal Family instead.(AFP/Reuters)

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told GB News, “The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing. No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William — it's that simple.”

Eugenie is behind Sussexes' Portugal estate deal

“Somehow, Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown.”

Andersen believes, “Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain.”

He also speculated, “Maybe in the future, Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off.”

“At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement.”

Princess Eugenie ‘delighted to support’ Royal Family

“Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family,” a source told Fox News Digital.

The York family, including Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, “are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts.”