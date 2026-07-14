Woman tourist molested in Nashik as mob armed with iron rods chases family SUV, smashes windshield

A woman tourist was allegedly molested and her family members attacked by a group of men at the Bhavali Dam in Nashik district of Maharashtra over the weekend. The police on Tuesday arrested nine persons in connection with the incident. The miscreants, who were carrying iron rods and baseballs bats, smashed the windshield of the family's car. (X: @MihirkJha/ PTI )

The accused mob, reportedly armed with iron rods and baseball bats, followed the SUV in which the 44-year-old woman was travelling with her family members, news agency PTI reported.

The group managed to stop the vehicle and molested the woman, while beating up her husband.

After leaving the spot, the family rushed to the Igatpuri police station and filed a complaint, also submitting a video of the incident to the cops.

A case of molestation, attempt to murder and dacoity was registered against the mob. Nashik rural Superintendent of Police Dr D S Swami said nine people had been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that all are from Girnare, Nandgaon Sado and Manikkhamb villages and other nearby areas.

Also Read | Gurugram man killed by speeding Thar two days before 34th birthday, family demands justice

“Some other 6-7 miscreants have also been identified from the video footage,” the SP said, adding that one of the accused, identified as Bhoir, had a murder case registered against him in 2020-21. Further investigation in the case is underway, Swami said.

SUV chased, family attacked with iron rods, baseball bats The woman, who was on a family outing to a waterfall near the dam along with her husband, son, daughter, brother-in-law and two nephews was harassed by two youths who whistled at her.

Her family members intervened after the incident, following which the miscreants allegedly assaulted them and tore the woman's clothes. According to the police complaint, the accused also took the woman's mobile phone, and when her husband tried to get the device back they snatched away the 20-gram gold chain he was wearing and beat him up, PTI reported.

Also Read | Nida Khan granted bail by Nashik court in TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case

In the aftermath of the confrontation, when the family left the spot in their SUV, a group of eight to nine persons followed them in a car and on a motorcycle. They overtook the complainant's vehicle and blocked their way. The miscreants, who were carrying iron rods and baseballs bats, smashed the windshield of the family's car and forced the woman to step out of the vehicle, according to PTI.

The mob then molested the woman and tried to hit her on the head with a baseball bat, but she dodged the blow, according to her complaint.