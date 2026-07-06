Nida Khan granted bail by Nashik court in TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case

According to the police, a female colleague had accused Khan of hurting her religious sentiments and attempting to influence her religious beliefs.
During the investigation, the SIT allegedly found that Khan had shared Islamic religious material, including books and videos, with the complainant. Investigators are also probing Khan’s alleged links in Malaysia, as she had reportedly assured the complainant of helping her secure a job there.
Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More