Nida Khan granted bail by Nashik court in TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case

Nida Khan, an accused in TCS-linked BPO's sexual abuse and religious conversion case, has been granted bail by Nashik court on Monday. File photo of police personnel escorting Nida Khan, the prime accused in the TCS Nashik case involving alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions, at the Additional Sessions Court in Nashik Road. (PTI)

Khan was arrested for her alleged role in the relgious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS-linked BPO in Nashik in May after a 42-day hunt. She had approached the court for bail a week after her arrest

According to the police, a female colleague had accused Khan of hurting her religious sentiments and attempting to influence her religious beliefs.

During the investigation, the SIT allegedly found that Khan had shared Islamic religious material, including books and videos, with the complainant. Investigators are also probing Khan’s alleged links in Malaysia, as she had reportedly assured the complainant of helping her secure a job there.