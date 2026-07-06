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    Nida Khan granted bail by Nashik court in TCS religious conversion, sexual harassment case

    Nida Khan was arrested for her alleged role in the relgious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS-linked BPO in Nashik in May after a 42-day hunt.

    Updated on: Jul 6, 2026, 19:14:02 IST
    By Sana Fazili
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    Nida Khan, an accused in TCS-linked BPO's sexual abuse and religious conversion case, has been granted bail by Nashik court on Monday.

    File photo of police personnel escorting Nida Khan, the prime accused in the TCS Nashik case involving alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions, at the Additional Sessions Court in Nashik Road. (PTI)
    File photo of police personnel escorting Nida Khan, the prime accused in the TCS Nashik case involving alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions, at the Additional Sessions Court in Nashik Road. (PTI)

    Khan was arrested for her alleged role in the relgious conversion and sexual harassment case at TCS-linked BPO in Nashik in May after a 42-day hunt. She had approached the court for bail a week after her arrest

    According to the police, a female colleague had accused Khan of hurting her religious sentiments and attempting to influence her religious beliefs.

    During the investigation, the SIT allegedly found that Khan had shared Islamic religious material, including books and videos, with the complainant. Investigators are also probing Khan’s alleged links in Malaysia, as she had reportedly assured the complainant of helping her secure a job there.

    • Sana Fazili
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sana Fazili

      Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first'Read More

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    Home/India News/Nida Khan Granted Bail By Nashik Court In TCS Religious Conversion, Sexual Harassment Case
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