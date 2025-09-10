Where is Barron Trump? First Son ‘moves away’ from New York after turbulent first year at college

Barron Trump has apparently made a significant life change after a challenging first year at New York University. He has packed his bags and returned to the White House, Irish Star reported, citing its sources. Barron Trump raised suspicions when he seemed to be inexplicably missing from the school's Manhattan campus during the first week of sessions this month(REUTERS)

Donald Trump's youngest son was still in New York when he entered the White House for his second term presidency in January. After commencing his studies at NYU's Stern School of Business last fall, Barron remained in the Trump Tower apartment where his mother, Melania, spends a lot of time.

The 19-year-old raised suspicions when he seemed to be inexplicably missing from the school's Manhattan campus during the first week of sessions this month. However, sources told The New York Post that Barron is said to have moved back to Washington, DC, and reconnected with his father on a full-time basis.

Will Barron return to NYU?

According to reports, Barron will continue attending NYU, completing his sophomore year on the campus in Washington, DC. Up to 120 students can enroll in classes at NYU's Washington, DC, campus each semester, including those interested in politics, public policy, history, economics, and journalism.

The Stern Executive MBA program, which enables students to obtain an MBA in two years, is also located in the nation's capital. Students can “keep up with their personal and professional responsibilities” while they are enrolled in the program.

All about Barron's difficult first year at NYU

Barron's action follows reports that Trump scion had a difficult first year at college.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the NYU chapter of College Republicans' then-President, Kaya Walker, implied in February that Barron was having trouble to fit in. Trump's youngest son, according to her, is "sort of like an oddity on campus."

She recalled a professor's quip that Barron "doesn't really belong here" and mentioned that, "He goes to class, he goes home." Later, Kaya claimed that Barron seemed to be having a "hard college experience" and that he just wanted "to be left alone."

He's “watched like a zoo animal” around campus, she added, and because of his enormous height, he's “hard to miss.”

It has been months since Barron was spotted with Trump or at a formal White House function. On January 20, he was last spotted in public with his father at his inauguration.